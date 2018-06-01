New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Four Mets’ Farmhands Named Players of the Week
by: Ryan Kolakowski — Mets Minors 5m
Four Mets minor leaguers were named the Players of the Week in their respective leagues.Outfielders Yoel Romero, Jhoan Urena, and Patrick Kivlehan, and starting pitcher Drew Gagnon earned the
Tweets
-
Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Familia walks McCutchen to load the bases. #As bullpen just starting to move.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 2 should be ball 4 Top 5 Hill vs Conforto 34% call same 0.9in from edgeMisc
-
Justin Rose one to beat at the BMW https://t.co/SaO6qGQ6JMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FlavaFraz21: @ErinMacone @Mets @Dodgers Hahaha sorry about that. I think I caught the wrong ball but don't tell anybody ??TV / Radio Personality
-
Todd Frazier duped an umpire with a rubber ball: https://t.co/J7yhSL1nNCHumor
- More Mets Tweets