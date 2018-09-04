New York Mets

Michael Conforto better on road than at Citi Field

by: Tim Healey
Updated September 4, 2018

At Citi Field, Conforto is hitting .186 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 60 games and in away games, Conforto had 14 homers and 37 RBIs in 68 games entering play Tuesday.

