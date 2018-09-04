New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Michael Conforto better on road than at Citi Field | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 4, 2018 10:46 PM — Newsday 11m
At Citi Field, Conforto is hitting .186 with six homers and 18 RBIs in 60 games and in away games, Conforto had 14 homers and 37 RBIs in 68 games entering play Tuesday.
Tweets
-
Familia walks McCutchen to load the bases. #As bullpen just starting to move.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 2 should be ball 4 Top 5 Hill vs Conforto 34% call same 0.9in from edgeMisc
-
Justin Rose one to beat at the BMW https://t.co/SaO6qGQ6JMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FlavaFraz21: @ErinMacone @Mets @Dodgers Hahaha sorry about that. I think I caught the wrong ball but don't tell anybody ??TV / Radio Personality
-
Todd Frazier duped an umpire with a rubber ball: https://t.co/J7yhSL1nNCHumor
-
And after a few more batters, the Dodgers have now taken a 5-4 lead in the 4th. The defense has been a tad leaky this inning.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets