New York Mets

Newsday
Blog-share-nd

Devin Mesoraco's neck issue pains Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 4, 2018 11:16 PM Newsday 12m

LOS ANGELES — Devin Mesoraco’s neck issue has become a neck and back issue, and the Mets aren’t sure when he will play again. Mesoraco, who has caught almost all of NL Cy Young Award candidate Jacob d

Tweets