New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
WATCH: The truth behind Mets 3B Todd Frazier's catch
by: N/A — SNY: Metsblog 10m
Mets 3B Todd Frazier went over the fence and into the stands as he attempted to catch a foul ball during Monday night's game. Here's what really happened.
Tweets
-
Familia walks McCutchen to load the bases. #As bullpen just starting to move.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Call hurts #LGM Strike 2 should be ball 4 Top 5 Hill vs Conforto 34% call same 0.9in from edgeMisc
-
Justin Rose one to beat at the BMW https://t.co/SaO6qGQ6JMBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @FlavaFraz21: @ErinMacone @Mets @Dodgers Hahaha sorry about that. I think I caught the wrong ball but don't tell anybody ??TV / Radio Personality
-
Todd Frazier duped an umpire with a rubber ball: https://t.co/J7yhSL1nNCHumor
-
And after a few more batters, the Dodgers have now taken a 5-4 lead in the 4th. The defense has been a tad leaky this inning.TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets