Todd Frazier Duped An Umpire With A Rubber Ball

by: Lauren Theisen Deadspin 4m

In Monday’s Mets game against the Dodgers, New York third baseman Todd Frazier made what initially looked to be a spectacular over-the-railing grab on Alex Verdugo. According to the umpire and the official box score, that’s exactly what Frazier did. But..

