Mets blow early lead, bullpen fails late in blowout loss to Dodgers

17m

Jason Vargas coughed up an early 4-0 lead as the Dodgers rallied for 11 unanswered runs in an 11-4 win over the Mets on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

