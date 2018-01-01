New York Mets

Freese, Barnes homer as Dodgers rally to beat Mets 11-4

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 9m

David Freese hit his first homer with his new club and Rich Hill rebounded from a sluggish start on the mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers erased an early four-run deficit to defeat the New York Mets 11-4 on Tuesday night. Austin Barnes also homered for...

