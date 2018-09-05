New York Mets

USA Today
68cf3eccc9f24005860c3cec74c68642

Freese, Barnes homer as Dodgers rally to beat Mets 11-4

by: @usatoday USA Today 57s

David Freese hit his first homer with his new club and Rich Hill rebounded from a sluggish start on the mound as the Los Angeles Dodgers erased an early four-run deficit to defeat the New York Mets

Tweets