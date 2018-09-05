New York Mets

Rising Apple
1022865528

New York Mets Offseason Free Agent Candidate: Zach Britton

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 3m

The New York Mets will need a new closer in 2019. Is Zach Britton the man for the job? Many New York Mets fans probably don't want to think about adding fo...

Tweets