New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Soft Todd Frazier apparently busted CHEATING by Steve Gelbs! SAD!
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
Whoa….not only does he block people but he blatantly cheats! Great job by Gelbs…SNY has the full story and (a) they are being cheap with the embeddable videos and (b) their non-embeddable videos aren’t loading on Safari so I had to use Chrome but this is.
Tweets
-
#M3BGA. No cheaters! #letdavidplay @mets.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @DavidSRudin: CUT MY SOCKS INTO PIECES THIS IS MY LAST RESORTBlogger / Podcaster
-
Love the latest corporate action and will do my part to foster brand awareness.TV / Radio Personality
-
Yoda man Sweeny!Luke with the Solo shot. He Tatooined it too.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Jevholution: i noticed there was a blank wall at mcdonald’s so i decided to make this fake poster of me and my friend. It’s now… https://t.co/xKMFFQzBKGTV / Radio Personality
-
RT @randommetsphoto:Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets