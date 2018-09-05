New York Mets
Mets Morning News for September 5, 2018
by: Kory Powell — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 13m
Your Wednesday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
Tweets
-
Defense has been more consistent recently.Over the last 30 days (26 games), Amed Rosario has a 125 wRC+, .817 OPS and a 0.9 fWAR #mets @mikemayerMMO @maggie162Blogger / Podcaster
-
Todd Frazier is a damn hero. this is why baseball is awesomeBlogger / Podcaster
-
“the Mets don’t score for deGrom” has been lazy content since June 10thBlogger / Podcaster
-
I find the evidence against the Todd Frazier catch to be less than compelling.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
MLB Top 50 Player Rankings: Mike Trout, Mookie Betts, Jacob deGrom among the best in baseball https://t.co/kxbRLnIuYFBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Unfortunately, the real Jason Vargas stood up (from @lvlahos343) https://t.co/YCi6nyVKAoBlogger / Podcaster
