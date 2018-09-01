New York Mets

Mets Merized

Hanhold Shakes Off Nerves To Impress in MLB Debut

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

With rosters expanding for the month of September, the Mets decided to add a few players to their roster. One of them, Eric Hanhold, made his MLB debut last night against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Tweets