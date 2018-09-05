New York Mets

The Athletic
Gettyimages-945948094-1024x737

Rosenthal: Ruben Amaro Jr. on life as a coach and his future as a GM — or a manager – The Athletic

by: Ken Rosenthal The Athletic 7m

The Mets first base coach talks about his managerial aspirations, his interest in the Mets’ GM position, his tenure as the Phillies’ top baseball executive and how coaching has changed over the years.

Tweets