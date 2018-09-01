New York Mets
Peterson named FSL Pitcher of the Week
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 1m
PC - Ed Delany CLEARWATER, Fla. (September 4, 2018) – The Florida State League announced on Tuesday that St. Lucie Mets starting pitch...
