New York Mets

The Mets Police
Screen-shot-2013-07-02-at-10.09.25-pm

Las Vegas 51s send us off with a nice note

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 14m

A nice tweet from the soon to be Former 51s. To our #Mets Family & Friends… Being a part of this farm system, this fandom, to see young prospects rise, and to wear the Orange & Blue… has been a true honor and an out of this world experience. TY for...

Tweets