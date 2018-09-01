New York Mets

Bruce Brings Power, But Also Defensive Woes Against Dodgers

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 1m

As detailed by Anthony Dicomo of MLB.com, the Mets saw the good and the bad of Jay Bruce last night as the outfielder showed his hitting prowess, but also his defensive ineptitude at first base.

