Ruben Amaro Jr. Expressed Interest in Mets GM Position
by: Josh Finkelstein — Mets Merized Online 4m
Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic sat down with Mets' first base coach, Ruben Amaro Jr., to discuss his career, both as a GM and a coach.Amaro Jr. revealed that he has expressed interest to owners
