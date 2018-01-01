New York Mets

Big League Stew
3467c667db6bbca27b02aab973fdbb18

Todd Frazier used rubber ball to trick umpire into thinking he made an amazing catch

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 59s

Mets third baseman Todd Frazier used a fan&apos;s ball to trick umpire on his seemingly amazing catch

Tweets