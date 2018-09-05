New York Mets

North Jersey
4e4125f2-227b-46d2-9cc4-064f36de516b-20180904_lbm_aj4_147

NY Mets see four-run lead fade away as Dodgers score 11 unanswered in 11-4 win

by: DOUG PADILLA, AP North Jersey 47s

The Mets took a four-run lead against the Dodgers on Tuesday with homers by Jay Bruce and Michael Conforto. But LA scored 11 runs to rally for the win

Tweets