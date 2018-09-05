New York Mets

Newsday
Image

Peter Alonso on way to Citi Field, but not to play for Mets | Newsday

by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 5, 2018 7:39 PM Newsday 2m

Will join shortstop prospect Andres Gimenez at team's fall development camp to give a taste of life in New York in the big leagues.

Tweets