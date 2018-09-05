New York Mets
Neck issue puts Mesoraco's season in jeopardy
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 11m
LOS ANGELES -- Mets catcher Devin Mesoraco's season is in jeopardy. Mesoraco, who departed Monday's game after five innings due to back and neck discomfort, is scheduled to meet with doctors Thursday to determine if he needs an epidural injection. If so,.
