New York Mets

Mets Merized
Zack-wheeler-2-560x376

Wheeler and Plawecki Both Getting CT Scans Before Leaving L.A.

by: Josh Finkelstein Mets Merized Online 3m

Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that Zack Wheeler and Kevin Plawecki will both be getting CT scans before the team leaves L.A. tonight.Puma reports, though, that Wheeler already receive

Tweets