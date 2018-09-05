New York Mets

USA Today
Wheeler hit by liner, still pitches Mets past Dodgers 7-3

by: @usatoday USA Today 3m

Zack Wheeler stayed in the game after getting hit in the chest by a line drive, pitching seven sharp innings to lead the New York Mets over the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3

