New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Wheeler hit by liner, still pitches Mets past Dodgers 7-3
by: @usatoday — USA Today 3m
Zack Wheeler stayed in the game after getting hit in the chest by a line drive, pitching seven sharp innings to lead the New York Mets over the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3
