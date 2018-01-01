New York Mets

Wheeler hit by liner, still pitches Mets past Dodgers 7-3

Zack Wheeler stayed in the game after getting hit in the chest by a line drive, pitching seven sharp innings to lead the New York Mets over the Los Angeles Dodgers 7-3 Wednesday. Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger homered for the playoff-contending Dodgers,...

