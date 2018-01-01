New York Mets

Wheeler, Rosario lead Mets to 7-3 win over Dodgers

by: N/A SNY: Metsblog 5m

Zack Wheeler struck out nine over seven innings and Amed Rosario had three hits as the Mets took the rubber game of the series with the Dodgers, 7-3, Wednesday at Dodger Stadium.

