New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Todd Frazier Admits Switching Balls to Trick Umpire on Diving Catch vs. Dodgers
by: Scott Polacek — Bleacher Report 6m
Apparently, the first rule about tricking the umpire isn't don't talk about tricking the umpire. According to Blake Richardson and Andy McCullough of the Los Angeles Times ...
