New York Mets

Mets Merized
Amed-rosario-2-560x373

Amed Rosario Achieved a Bunch of Firsts in August

by: Matt Musico Mets Merized Online 53s

On a macro level, the 2018 season has been a trying one for New York Mets shortstop Amed Rosario. Things have been looking up lately, though.The 22-year-old former top prospect has seen an upt

Tweets