New York Mets

Mets 360
Blend-logo

Mets on an 86-win pace since the All-Star break

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 10m

The Mets are 24-21 since the All-Star break, good for a .533 winning percentage. Over a full season that’s 86 wins. If they had played at that pace all season long, they’d be right in the thick of …

Tweets