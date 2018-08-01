New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Dominic Smith Will Play Winter Ball in Dominican
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 6m
The Toros del Este of the Dominican Winter League announced on Wednesday that New York Mets first baseman/outfielder will play with the team this season.It's been a tumultuous season for the 2
Tweets
-
The closest we could find was Tiki, Plaxico and Shockey in 2005 https://t.co/vIyvzuS5dgBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Among minor league third basemen with a min. 200 PA in 2018, only two posted the following stats: - ISO of .200 or… https://t.co/y9cihWXdCDBlogger / Podcaster
-
Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil thriving atop Mets' lineup: https://t.co/OFCtfTdi6N | @timbhealeyBlogger / Podcaster
-
Mets Police sees the salacious story involving a former notable Mets player who denies the accusation. You guys ca… https://t.co/xOSILwCSz6Blogger / Podcaster
-
Top 3 MLB pitchers (50 IP min.) in slider velocity this season: Noah Syndergaard 92.0 Jacob deGrom 91.0 Zack Wheeler 90.9Blogger / Podcaster
-
Mets starting pitching ranks in MLB for the 2nd half: 3.32 ERA (5th) 3.02 FIP (1st) 7.2 fWAR (1st) 9.24 K/9 (6th)… https://t.co/nTCclywCZaBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets