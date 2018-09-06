New York Mets

Lyin’ Todd Frazier admits to deliberately tricking umpire. Sad! Hashtag Mets Culture Hashtag Soft

Is this true? “It was one of those things where I think any third baseman or any player trying to win would do it,” said Frazier. (via CBS Sports) Is this what we want to teach Little Leaguers?  Not to win the game on skill but by tricking umpires?  Not..

