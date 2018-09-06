New York Mets

New York Post
180906-keith-hernandez-julia-salazar-split-feature-image

State Senate hopeful: Keith Hernandez’s ex accused me of affair

by: Carl Campanile, Ruth Brown New York Post 11m

Embattled Brooklyn state Senate candidate Julia Salazar said she was accused of having an affair with Mets legend Keith Hernandez — and of stealing cash and booze from his ex-wife’s house,

Tweets