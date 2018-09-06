New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Amed Rosario, Jeff McNeil thriving atop Mets' lineup | Newsday
by: Tim Healey timothy.healey@newsday.com Updated September 6, 2018 1:20 PM — Newsday 9m
The Rosario-McNeil lineup construct is in play as the Mets' norm for next season, as far as manager Mickey Callaway is concerned.
Tweets
-
THIS SATURDAY 9/8! It's the Annual Mark Sasso Softball Game! Join @DonLagreca @ESPNNY98_7FM & a boatload of Don's f… https://t.co/m2b02G68cCTV / Radio Network
-
RT @COsoccerpod: ?It is here: the 2018 EPL Help-a-Fan!!! We assign you your team for the REST OF YOUR LIFE!* PLUS: Mailbag ? on th… https://t.co/8atZ8twEQqTV / Radio Network
-
Tiger Woods is on ?right now https://t.co/CIzS5yYEzqBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MBrownstein89: Among minor league third basemen with a min. 200 PA in 2018, only two posted the following stats: - ISO of .200 or… https://t.co/y9cihWXdCDBlogger / Podcaster
-
For once, the BABIP Fairy favored the Mets, writes @davecap96 https://t.co/e0aCNoV0nZBlogger / Podcaster
-
RT @MarcCarig: "More fooball! Oh sh*t! F*cking bullsh*t... unf*ckingbelievable... Baseball, that's what I want to watch." - Juan UribeBlogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets