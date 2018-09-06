New York Mets

Mets' Frazier: Tricked umpire with wrong ball

Reuters

New York Mets third baseman Todd Frazier admitted Wednesday that he tricked the third base umpire during Monday's game into thinking Frazier had made a spectacular catch for a foul-ball out. Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Alex Verdugo popped the ball up..

