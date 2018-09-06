New York Mets
Queens Tribune Poll on who Mets blame (and other stuff)
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 3m
The New York Mets have been having a difficult season, and Queens residents are blaming everyone in the organization. Respondents placed 25 percent of the blame on the owners, 8.5 percent on the manager and front office and only 5.8 percent on the players
