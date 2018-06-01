New York Mets

Mets Send Patrick Kivlehan to Diamondbacks for Cash

by: Jacob Resnick Mets Minors 4m

The New York Mets acquired cash considerations from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league outfielder Patrick Kivlehan on Thursday, the teams announced. The 28-year-old journeyman

