David Wright Will Play In A Simulated Game At Citi Field On Saturday
by: Mike Phillips — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 5m
The New York Mets are coming back home tomorrow, and it looks like their captain will finally play a game at Citi Field for the first time since May of 2016. David Wright isn’t back from the …
