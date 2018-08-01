New York Mets

Mets Merized
10927831_web1_bbm-gamer-may14-18_11-560x373

Mets Trade Patrick Kivlehan to Diamondbacks for Cash

by: Michael Mayer Mets Merized Online 6m

The New York Mets acquired cash considerations from the Arizona Diamondbacks in exchange for minor league outfielder Patrick Kivlehan on Thursday, the teams announced. The 28-year-old journeyma

Tweets