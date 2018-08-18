New York Mets

North Jersey
F31285cf-4fc5-489e-8b6e-7aefcb5686a3-mets_phillies_baseball_2

Mets success against Phillies, struggles against Braves could decide NL East

by: Matt Ehalt, North Jersey Record North Jersey 2m

The Mets are 8-5 against the Phillies, and may keep their rivals from reaching the playoffs.

Tweets