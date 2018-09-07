New York Mets

The Mets Police
5457-2

62: 20th Anniversary of MLB forever ruining the record book and Hall of Fame

by: Shannon Shark @metspolice The Mets Police 6m

September 8, 1998 – Mark McGwire, the man who saved baseball, hits his 62nd Home Run! America is a Baseball Nation again, and McGwire is its head of state. Every time he marches to the plate at Busch Stadium in St. Louis, every fan in attendance rises to.

Tweets