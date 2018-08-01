New York Mets

Mets Minors
David-peterson-e1535331403812

Mets Minors August Players of Month

by: Mets Daddy Mets Minors 20s

Co-Position Player of the Month - Peter Alonso, 1BLevel: Las VegasSeason Stats: .285/.395/.579, 31 2B, 3B, 36 HR, 119 RBIAugust Stats: .308/.392/.731, 11 2B, 11 HR, 27 RBIAlonso finished t

Tweets