New York Mets

Mets Merized

Mets Minors: Top August Performers

by: John Sheridan Mets Merized Online 9m

Co-Position Player of the Month - Peter Alonso, 1BLevel: Las VegasSeason Stats: .285/.395/.579, 31 2B, 3B, 36 HR, 119 RBIAugust Stats: .308/.392/.731, 11 2B, 11 HR, 27 RBIAlonso finished t

Tweets