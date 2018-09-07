New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
Cut

Two Mets make Pipeline Team of the Year

by: N/A MLB: Mets 3m

A year after making their full-season debuts, Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and White Sox right-hander Dylan Cease dominated the Minor Leagues throughout 2018. Guerrero made a run at becoming the Minors' first .400 hitter in 29 years and..

Tweets