New York Mets

North Jersey
49a840f8-3af5-4398-8ef8-5f46c16651bf-metswire

New York Mets announce Friday lineup against Philadelphia Phillies

by: North Jersey Record North Jersey 3m

The Mets-Phillies rivalry renews Friday night at Citi Field (7 p.m.) with New York looking to playing spoilers to Philadelphia's playoff hopes.

Tweets