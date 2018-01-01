New York Mets

Larry Brown Sports
David-wright

Mets have not discussed MLB return with David Wright

by: Grey Papke Larry Brown Sports 9m

David Wright is hoping to return to the New York Mets this season, but it's not clear that the big league team is on the same page. Mets interim general manager John Ricco said Friday that they haven't discussed with Wright his readiness level, and the...

Tweets