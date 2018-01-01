New York Mets
Mets have not discussed MLB return with David Wright
by: Grey Papke — Larry Brown Sports 9m
David Wright is hoping to return to the New York Mets this season, but it's not clear that the big league team is on the same page. Mets interim general manager John Ricco said Friday that they haven't discussed with Wright his readiness level, and the...
RT @kovamitch_12: @thatmetschick @TimBritton Legendary status and contributions to amed Rosario’s progression... tired of people not showing respect to JoseBlogger / Podcaster
RT @Baseball1960s: Today in 1960s Baseball: Mets beat Pirates 4-3 behind Jerry Koosman (17-10) & Art Shamsky's 11th home run (1968)… https://t.co/uD4cMlnM2GBlogger / Podcaster
RT @bradlomenick: Are u in ur 20-30’s or work w those who are? Then go NOW & get @JPokluda new book #WelcometoAdulting. Practical & w… https://t.co/yr4pnZkuqKPlayer
RT @mikemayerMMO: I very much like this idea. https://t.co/BjnXtHJHSPBlogger / Podcaster
Wrote earlier today how the Mets may keep the Phillies out of the playoffs: https://t.co/eSETteeDqLBeat Writer / Columnist
Essentially setting him up to fail. He will never be that againJohn Ricco said today the Mets are not focused on getting David Wright to a point where he could make a “ceremonial… https://t.co/4jeSuOPfI4Blogger / Podcaster
