New York Mets

Amazin' Avenue
Usa_today_11192395

Open Thread: Mets vs. Phillies, 9/7/18

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 32s

The Mets open a series at Citi Field and try to indirectly help Jacob deGrom by putting a dent in Aaron Nola’s Cy Young case.

Tweets