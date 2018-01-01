New York Mets
Wright set for simulated game in comeback try
by: Eddie Matz — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 6m
Mets third baseman David Wright is scheduled to participate in a simulated game Saturday as he tries to make a comeback from back and shoulder injuries. Wright hasn't played in the major leagues since May 2016.
