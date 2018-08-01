New York Mets

Mets Merized
Jacob-degrom-560x373

Talkin’ Mets: Hope in Gotham?

by: Mike Silva Mets Merized Online 43s

I'm joined by Mark Healey of Gotham Baseball. We talk about the positive signs with the Mets in the second half, bullpenning, the starting rotation, David Wright and the upcoming GM search.

Tweets