Nola tops Mets, who help idle deGrom only a little | Newsday
by: Brian Heyman Special to Newsday September 7, 2018 10:11 PM — Newsday 11m
The Mets haven’t done much to boost Jacob deGrom’s bid to have the words “Cy Young Award winner” next to his name. An 8-8 record doesn’t belong in the same sentence with a 1.68 ERA after 28 starts. Th
The #Mets didn't win but they did help out Jacob deGrom a little bit https://t.co/GPM9JPCQLRBlogger / Podcaster
If you can't win, then take down your Cy Young candidate's opposition. On the 4-3 loss that was a win for deGrom: https://t.co/ypVFugPlFzBeat Writer / Columnist
Icymi, gibbons and jay’s plan to part ways after season https://t.co/8dEehXaNuzBeat Writer / Columnist
Mets Video Recap from Tuesday's loss to the Phillies https://t.co/38GOQVKVaGBlogger / Podcaster
Mesoraco update Swarzak update Alonso reaction? https://t.co/zhbULlbXiBBeat Writer / Columnist
Dom Smith on helping deGrom: "That was the big talk today. We definitely wanted to help (deGrom) out, he's been pit… https://t.co/QJGpm5tTb8Beat Writer / Columnist
