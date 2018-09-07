New York Mets

USA Today
Hoskins, Nola lead Phillies to 4-3 win over Mets

by: @usatoday USA Today 1m

Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the New York Mets 4-3

