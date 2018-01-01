New York Mets

Yahoo Sports
201809072109761534912

Hoskins, Nola lead Phillies to 4-3 win over Mets

by: The Associated Press Yahoo Sports 4s

Rhys Hoskins hit a tiebreaking homer in the eighth inning to make a winner of Aaron Nola, and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the New York Mets 4-3 on Friday night. Carlos Santana lined an early two-run shot for the Phillies, who began the day trailing...

Tweets